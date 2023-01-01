Hot chocolate in South Boston
South Boston restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
|$0.00
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|fiery hot chocolate
|$4.25
our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream) with cinnamon, cayenne, chili, and vanilla sugar
|hot chocolate
|$3.75
our rich hot chocolate made with chocolate ganache (contains cream)