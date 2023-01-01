Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in South Boston

Go
South Boston restaurants
Toast

South Boston restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4 image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$0.00
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$2.75
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
fiery hot chocolate$4.25
our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream) with cinnamon, cayenne, chili, and vanilla sugar
hot chocolate$3.75
our rich hot chocolate made with chocolate ganache (contains cream)
More about Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)

Browse other tasty dishes in South Boston

Salmon Salad

Cappuccino

Tomato Salad

Cookies

Pies

Carrot Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Map

More near South Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston