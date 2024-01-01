Pies in South Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
slice of lime cream pie$6.30
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whip cream (veg, w/o nuts)
slice of chocolate cream pie$6.30
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
slice of boston cream pie$6.30
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
