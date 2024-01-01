Pies in South Boston
South Boston restaurants that serve pies
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
|Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|slice of lime cream pie
|$6.30
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whip cream (veg, w/o nuts)
|slice of chocolate cream pie
|$6.30
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
|slice of boston cream pie
|$6.30
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache