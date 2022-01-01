Prosciutto in South Boston

Go
South Boston restaurants
Toast

South Boston restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese$10.50
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
More about Sorelle–Seaport

Browse other tasty dishes in South Boston

French Fries

Carne Asada

Salmon

Egg Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near South Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston