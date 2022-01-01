Salmon in South Boston

Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$11.95
greens, avocado, tomato, red onion
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Wild Salmon*$29.00
Buerre-blanc, green beans, jasmine rice
More about The Barking Crab
Sakura Del Sol (Atlantic Salmon) image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN

Yoki Express Seaport

53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston

Avg 4.4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sakura Del Sol (Atlantic Salmon)$11.50
Fresh Raw Atlantic salmon, avocado, cucumber, purple cabbage, sliced red radish, mixed greens, jalapeno, crispy flakes with spicy mayo and sesame ginger sauce. Rolled in rice cover seaweed or served in a bowl.
Mambo Combo (Tuna & Salmon)$11.50
Raw tuna & Salmon, mixed greens, purple cabbage, sliced red radish, fish roe, crispy flakes with sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
More about Yoki Express Seaport

