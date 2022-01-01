Salmon in South Boston
South Boston restaurants that serve salmon
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Salmon Salad
|$11.95
greens, avocado, tomato, red onion
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Grilled Wild Salmon*
|$29.00
Buerre-blanc, green beans, jasmine rice
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN
Yoki Express Seaport
53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston
|Sakura Del Sol (Atlantic Salmon)
|$11.50
Fresh Raw Atlantic salmon, avocado, cucumber, purple cabbage, sliced red radish, mixed greens, jalapeno, crispy flakes with spicy mayo and sesame ginger sauce. Rolled in rice cover seaweed or served in a bowl.
|Mambo Combo (Tuna & Salmon)
|$11.50
Raw tuna & Salmon, mixed greens, purple cabbage, sliced red radish, fish roe, crispy flakes with sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.