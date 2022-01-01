South End restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Under A Brick*
|$32.00
Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta (contains mascarpone and parmesan) topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili
|Side Rabe*
|$9.00
Broccoli rabe is blanched and sauteed in olive oil with chili flake and garlic
|Eggplant Spread*
|$6.00
The same eggplant we use for our popular crostini. Made with roasted and peeled eggplant mixed with garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, parsley and olive oil. This is served with crumbled goat cheese, a honey and chili vinaigrette and some fried herbs. Easy topping for crostini. Bread not included.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Picco
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Arugula
|$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
|LG Pepperoni
|$24.50
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
|Caesar
|$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
NOODLES
MIDA
782 Tremont St., Boston
|Popular items
|SMOKED SHORT RIB LASAGNA
|$25.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
|PACCHERI BOLOGNESE
|$24.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
|INSALATA MISTA
|$12.00
red wine vinaigrette, pistachios, parmigiano-reggiano, pangrattato
Mod Espresso
485 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Salmon Toast
|$13.00
smoked salmon with goat cheese, cucumbers, capers, micro-greens, pinch of black pepper and chives on sourdough
|Turtle Latte
|$5.00
espresso shot with steamed milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet chocolate, caramel and hazelnut syrups
|Grilled Cheese & Fig
|$12.00
brie, mozzarella, fig spread
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Black Lamb
571 Tremont St, Boston
|Popular items
|Baked Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Mixed green salad with shaved fennel, shaved radish, shaved rainbow carrots, and fresh mint.
Tossed with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Topped with Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese.
Pasteurized goat cheese is topped with herbed breadcrumbs and baked until warm.
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Dairy: goat cheese
Gluten: breadcrumbs
|Burger
your choice of beef, lamb or veggie
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Brussels Sprouts are halved and roasted in olive oil, salt & pepper and tossed with butter.
Garnished with pitted dates, house-made guanciale, and plated over Harissa Yogurt.
Allergies -
Allium: yogurt
Dairy: butter, yogurt
Nightshade: yogurt, guanciale
Pork: guanciale
Seed: yogurt
Stone Fruit: dates
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
american cheese, bread & butter pickle, fancy sauce
|Okonomiyaki Tater Tots
|$10.00
kewpie mayo, katsu sauce, jalapeno-cheese, sesame, nori, bonito
|Wings
|$14.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, lemon pepper, BBQ or sweet chili. Please choose ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
TACOS
Yellow Door Taqueria
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Margaritas
|$12.00
One Personal margarita. Ready to Drink!
|Queso Carne
|$7.00
marinated steak, oaxaca cheese, blistered bell peppers, bacon & onion jam, habanero salsa roja, cilantro.Gluten free
Dairy free modified
|Chicken Tinga
|$6.00
tinga - braised chicken, lettuce, radish, avocado frito, crema, cilantro. gluten free.
dairy free modified.
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
|The Caprese
|$9.00
mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, and balsamic aioli on ciabatta. Option to add prosciutto!
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
|The Turkey
|$11.50
Whole grain mustard, bacon, turkey, havarti, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, and arugula on ciabatta.
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Popular items
|The Bird on fire
|$10.99
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shop spicy aioli, fresh tomatoes, baby greens, pressed baguette
|The Big Papi
|$9.25
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, shop spicy aioli, pressed baguette
|Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.66
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
anoush'ella - South End
35 W Newton Street, Boston
|Popular items
|chicken za'atar
|$10.00
hummus, slow-roasted za’atar marinated chicken topped with, tomatoes, baked fries, pickled turnip, anoush’ella garlic sauce
|labne + mango + chocolate
|$5.75
mango, pistachios, chocolate pearls, fresh mint, honey
|lentil rice
|$9.95
armenian salad, labne, walnut harissa
Toro Boston
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Gambas a Ajillo
|$18.00
griddled garlic shrimp, chilies, parsley, lemon
|Patatas Bravas
|$10.00
fried potatoes, alioli, spicy tomato sauce
|Pulpo a la Plancha
|$19.00
grilled octopus, confit potato, pimentos alioli
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Popular items
|Garlic Cucumbers (v, gf)
|$5.00
cucumber, soy-ginger dressing, lemon, sesame
|Fried Avo Bao (vg)
|$12.00
crispy avocado, bbq sauce, shaved onion, pickles
|Fried Chicken Bao
|$15.00
crispy fried chicken thighs, korean style sweet + spicy glaze, pickles
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
scrambled eggs, scallions, bacon, baby spinach, cheddar, sour cream and salsa
|Buttery Biscuit Sandwich
|$8.50
buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, aged cheddar, bacon or roasted tomato
|Coffee
|$2.85
the deep, satisfying flavors and aromas of Equator Coffee's award-winning roasts
Ghost King Thai
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Sticky Rice
|$4.95
Served in a baggie, Thai street food style
|HOT FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Oozing with spicy AF Thai chili jam, avocado ranch, and som tum on a Martin's Potato roll bun
|FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE
|$7.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, funfetti sprinkles, and whipped cream topped with crushed kit kats
SEAFOOD
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
477 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Tajadas
|$5.75
Sweet plantains.
|Arepa Jardinera (veg.)
|$7.00
Queso fresco, sweet plantains, guasacaca.
|Empanada Verde
|$10.25
Made with 100% plantain dough and filled with forest mushrooms, piquillo peppers and Manchego cheese; with a fresh greens salad tossed with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette.
FRENCH FRIES
Elephant Walk - South End
1415 Washington St, Boston
|Popular items
|POULET A LA CITRONNELLE
|$23.00
|TASTING ROULEAUX
|$5.00
|AVOCAT KANTHOR
|$15.00
DeLux Cafe
100 Chandler St., Boston
|Popular items
|Grilled Hanger Steak
|$23.00
adobo marinated hanger steak with broccoli rabe and mashed potatoes
|Pomegranate Salad
|$10.00
arugula with pomegranate seeds, aged goat cheese, toasted pine nuts and pomegranate vinaigrette
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
with fruit salsa and sour cream
ILONA
783 Tremont St, Boston
|Popular items
|Manakish
|$6.00
Soft flatbread topped with zaat’ar, evoo wheat bran coating
|Fattoush Salad
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, herbs, sumac vinaigrette
|Chicken Kebab
|$14.00
Turmeric yogurt marinade, casik
FRENCH FRIES
Vejigantes Restaurant
57 W Dedham St, Boston
|Popular items
|Alcapurrias de Res
|$8.00
Ground beef filled fritters made from a mixture of taro root and green bananas.
|Pastellillos de Pollo
|$5.00
Chicken Empanadas.
|Habichuelas
|$2.50
Beans
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Potstickers (V)
|$10.50
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
|Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)
|$10.50
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
|Miss Waldorf *(G)
|$22.00
Spicy salmon and mango, topped with seared salmon, drizzled with torch sauce, ponzu, unagi sauce and topped with micro greens
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|THE GALLOWS BREAKFAST SANDWICH*
|$12.00
fried eggs*, american, bacon, avocado, hash brown patty, spicy aioli, italian baguette KING is double hash-brown, bacon, avocado
|CHOCOLATE OLD FASHIONED
|$3.50
chocolate cake, vanilla glaze
|CALIFORNIA CLUB
|$13.00
roasted turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, cheddar, Sally's slaw, aioli on schiacciata all'olio (gf*)
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$7.00
shredded chipotle chicken, marinated cucumber, avocado cream, cotija
|Pork Carnitas Taco
|$7.00
salsa verde, apple salsa, mexican crema,
cotija, flour tortilla
|Brussel Sprout & Sweet Potato Taco
|$7.50
caramelized onions, pickled apple, guacamole, mexican crema, spiced pepitas
Mela
578 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$5.00
|Basmati Rice
|$3.00
|Papadum
|$3.00
B & G Oysters
550 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Unshucked East Coast Oysters
|$24.00
**Unshucked - available for takeout only***
12 Oysters, Lemon, Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce
|B&G Clam Chowder
|$18.00
Clams, Potato, Bacon
|Fried Ipswich Clams
|$28.00
French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickles
Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events
492 Tremont St., Boston
|Popular items
|SUFGANIYOT 6-PACK
|$27.00
choice of traditional (v) mixed berry jam or special assortment
|CHRISTMAS DINNER FOR TWO
|$75.00
your choice: 3/4 lbs. turkey with gravy OR baked ham with chutney | butternut squash soup | confit roasted potatoes | garlic brussels sprouts | 4 each Blackbird Doughnuts® brioche dinner rolls | red + green confetti sugar cookie dough to bake at home for a warm sweet treat!
|VEGAN "NAUGHTY or NICE" 6-PACK
|$21.00
two each: your choice naughty *explicit* or nice (v) brownie batter bismarcks | two each: (v) strawberry sprinkle | one each: (v) winter citrus | (v) salted caramel
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$17.00
|Chips and salsa
|$3.00
|Quesadilla Don Pedro
|$8.00
Fomu
655 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Confetti Cake- 6"
|$46.95
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
|$7.95
|Death by Chocolate Cake- 6"
|$46.95
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Atlántico
600 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|PAPITAS
|$3.00
house made potato chips with sea salt
|CROQUETAS
|$13.00
salt cod croquettes & squid ink aioli
|PATATAS BRAVAS
|$10.00
crispy potatoes, aioli, salsa brava
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
FLOUR WASHINGTON ST
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
|avocado toast
|$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
