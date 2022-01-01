South End restaurants you'll love

South End restaurants
Toast

South End's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
French
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try South End restaurants

Bar Mezzana image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Under A Brick*$32.00
Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta (contains mascarpone and parmesan) topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili
Side Rabe*$9.00
Broccoli rabe is blanched and sauteed in olive oil with chili flake and garlic
Eggplant Spread*$6.00
The same eggplant we use for our popular crostini. Made with roasted and peeled eggplant mixed with garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, parsley and olive oil. This is served with crumbled goat cheese, a honey and chili vinaigrette and some fried herbs. Easy topping for crostini. Bread not included.
More about Bar Mezzana
Picco image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Picco

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
LG Pepperoni$24.50
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
Caesar$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
More about Picco
MIDA image

NOODLES

MIDA

782 Tremont St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SMOKED SHORT RIB LASAGNA$25.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
PACCHERI BOLOGNESE$24.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
INSALATA MISTA$12.00
red wine vinaigrette, pistachios, parmigiano-reggiano, pangrattato
More about MIDA
Mod Espresso image

 

Mod Espresso

485 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Toast$13.00
smoked salmon with goat cheese, cucumbers, capers, micro-greens, pinch of black pepper and chives on sourdough
Turtle Latte$5.00
espresso shot with steamed milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet chocolate, caramel and hazelnut syrups
Grilled Cheese & Fig$12.00
brie, mozzarella, fig spread
More about Mod Espresso
Black Lamb image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Black Lamb

571 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2375 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Mixed green salad with shaved fennel, shaved radish, shaved rainbow carrots, and fresh mint.
Tossed with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Topped with Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese.
Pasteurized goat cheese is topped with herbed breadcrumbs and baked until warm.
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Dairy: goat cheese
Gluten: breadcrumbs
Burger
your choice of beef, lamb or veggie
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Brussels Sprouts are halved and roasted in olive oil, salt & pepper and tossed with butter.
Garnished with pitted dates, house-made guanciale, and plated over Harissa Yogurt.
Allergies -
Allium: yogurt
Dairy: butter, yogurt
Nightshade: yogurt, guanciale
Pork: guanciale
Seed: yogurt
Stone Fruit: dates
More about Black Lamb
Shore Leave image

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
american cheese, bread & butter pickle, fancy sauce
Okonomiyaki Tater Tots$10.00
kewpie mayo, katsu sauce, jalapeno-cheese, sesame, nori, bonito
Wings$14.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, lemon pepper, BBQ or sweet chili. Please choose ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
More about Shore Leave
Yellow Door Taqueria image

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margaritas$12.00
One Personal margarita. Ready to Drink!
Queso Carne$7.00
marinated steak, oaxaca cheese, blistered bell peppers, bacon & onion jam, habanero salsa roja, cilantro.Gluten free
Dairy free modified
Chicken Tinga$6.00
tinga - braised chicken, lettuce, radish, avocado frito, crema, cilantro. gluten free.
dairy free modified.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
The Caprese$9.00
mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, and balsamic aioli on ciabatta. Option to add prosciutto!
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
The Turkey$11.50
Whole grain mustard, bacon, turkey, havarti, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, and arugula on ciabatta.
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Blunch image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Bird on fire$10.99
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shop spicy aioli, fresh tomatoes, baby greens, pressed baguette
The Big Papi$9.25
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, shop spicy aioli, pressed baguette
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.66
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
More about Blunch
anoush'ella - South End image

 

anoush'ella - South End

35 W Newton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
chicken za'atar$10.00
hummus, slow-roasted za’atar marinated chicken topped with, tomatoes, baked fries, pickled turnip, anoush’ella garlic sauce
labne + mango + chocolate$5.75
mango, pistachios, chocolate pearls, fresh mint, honey
lentil rice$9.95
armenian salad, labne, walnut harissa
More about anoush'ella - South End
Toro Boston image

 

Toro Boston

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gambas a Ajillo$18.00
griddled garlic shrimp, chilies, parsley, lemon
Patatas Bravas$10.00
fried potatoes, alioli, spicy tomato sauce
Pulpo a la Plancha$19.00
grilled octopus, confit potato, pimentos alioli
More about Toro Boston
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cucumbers (v, gf)$5.00
cucumber, soy-ginger dressing, lemon, sesame
Fried Avo Bao (vg)$12.00
crispy avocado, bbq sauce, shaved onion, pickles
Fried Chicken Bao$15.00
crispy fried chicken thighs, korean style sweet + spicy glaze, pickles
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
scrambled eggs, scallions, bacon, baby spinach, cheddar, sour cream and salsa
Buttery Biscuit Sandwich$8.50
buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, aged cheddar, bacon or roasted tomato
Coffee$2.85
the deep, satisfying flavors and aromas of Equator Coffee's award-winning roasts
More about South End Buttery
Ghost King Thai image

 

Ghost King Thai

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sticky Rice$4.95
Served in a baggie, Thai street food style
HOT FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Oozing with spicy AF Thai chili jam, avocado ranch, and som tum on a Martin's Potato roll bun
FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE$7.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, funfetti sprinkles, and whipped cream topped with crushed kit kats
More about Ghost King Thai
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen

477 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tajadas$5.75
Sweet plantains.
Arepa Jardinera (veg.)$7.00
Queso fresco, sweet plantains, guasacaca.
Empanada Verde$10.25
Made with 100% plantain dough and filled with forest mushrooms, piquillo peppers and Manchego cheese; with a fresh greens salad tossed with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette.
More about Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
Elephant Walk - South End image

FRENCH FRIES

Elephant Walk - South End

1415 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1473 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
POULET A LA CITRONNELLE$23.00
TASTING ROULEAUX$5.00
AVOCAT KANTHOR$15.00
More about Elephant Walk - South End
DeLux Cafe image

 

DeLux Cafe

100 Chandler St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Hanger Steak$23.00
adobo marinated hanger steak with broccoli rabe and mashed potatoes
Pomegranate Salad$10.00
arugula with pomegranate seeds, aged goat cheese, toasted pine nuts and pomegranate vinaigrette
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
with fruit salsa and sour cream
More about DeLux Cafe
ILONA image

 

ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Manakish$6.00
Soft flatbread topped with zaat’ar, evoo wheat bran coating
Fattoush Salad$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, herbs, sumac vinaigrette
Chicken Kebab$14.00
Turmeric yogurt marinade, casik
More about ILONA
Vejigantes Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Vejigantes Restaurant

57 W Dedham St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (2108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Alcapurrias de Res$8.00
Ground beef filled fritters made from a mixture of taro root and green bananas.
Pastellillos de Pollo$5.00
Chicken Empanadas.
Habichuelas$2.50
Beans
More about Vejigantes Restaurant
Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potstickers (V)$10.50
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)$10.50
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Miss Waldorf *(G)$22.00
Spicy salmon and mango, topped with seared salmon, drizzled with torch sauce, ponzu, unagi sauce and topped with micro greens
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts® image

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
THE GALLOWS BREAKFAST SANDWICH*$12.00
fried eggs*, american, bacon, avocado, hash brown patty, spicy aioli, italian baguette KING is double hash-brown, bacon, avocado
CHOCOLATE OLD FASHIONED$3.50
chocolate cake, vanilla glaze
CALIFORNIA CLUB$13.00
roasted turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, cheddar, Sally's slaw, aioli on schiacciata all'olio (gf*)
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tinga Taco$7.00
shredded chipotle chicken, marinated cucumber, avocado cream, cotija
Pork Carnitas Taco$7.00
salsa verde, apple salsa, mexican crema,
cotija, flour tortilla
Brussel Sprout & Sweet Potato Taco$7.50
caramelized onions, pickled apple, guacamole, mexican crema, spiced pepitas
More about Burro Bar
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Naan$5.00
Basmati Rice$3.00
Papadum$3.00
More about Mela
B & G Oysters image

 

B & G Oysters

550 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Unshucked East Coast Oysters$24.00
**Unshucked - available for takeout only***
12 Oysters, Lemon, Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce
B&G Clam Chowder$18.00
Clams, Potato, Bacon
Fried Ipswich Clams$28.00
French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickles
More about B & G Oysters
Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events image

 

Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events

492 Tremont St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SUFGANIYOT 6-PACK$27.00
choice of traditional (v) mixed berry jam or special assortment
CHRISTMAS DINNER FOR TWO$75.00
your choice: 3/4 lbs. turkey with gravy OR baked ham with chutney | butternut squash soup | confit roasted potatoes | garlic brussels sprouts | 4 each Blackbird Doughnuts® brioche dinner rolls | red + green confetti sugar cookie dough to bake at home for a warm sweet treat!
VEGAN "NAUGHTY or NICE" 6-PACK$21.00
two each: your choice naughty *explicit* or nice (v) brownie batter bismarcks | two each: (v) strawberry sprinkle | one each: (v) winter citrus | (v) salted caramel
More about Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas$17.00
Chips and salsa$3.00
Quesadilla Don Pedro$8.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
Fomu image

 

Fomu

655 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Confetti Cake- 6"$46.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich$7.95
Death by Chocolate Cake- 6"$46.95
More about Fomu
Atlántico image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Atlántico

600 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PAPITAS$3.00
house made potato chips with sea salt
CROQUETAS$13.00
salt cod croquettes & squid ink aioli
PATATAS BRAVAS$10.00
crispy potatoes, aioli, salsa brava
More about Atlántico
Tatte Bakery | South End image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
FLOUR WASHINGTON ST image

 

FLOUR WASHINGTON ST

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
avocado toast$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR WASHINGTON ST

