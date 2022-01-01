South End bars & lounges you'll love

South End restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in South End

Bar Mezzana image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Under A Brick*$32.00
Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta (contains mascarpone and parmesan) topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili
Side Rabe*$9.00
Broccoli rabe is blanched and sauteed in olive oil with chili flake and garlic
Eggplant Spread*$6.00
The same eggplant we use for our popular crostini. Made with roasted and peeled eggplant mixed with garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, parsley and olive oil. This is served with crumbled goat cheese, a honey and chili vinaigrette and some fried herbs. Easy topping for crostini. Bread not included.
More about Bar Mezzana
Picco image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Picco

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
LG Pepperoni$24.50
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
Caesar$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
More about Picco
MIDA image

NOODLES

MIDA

782 Tremont St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SMOKED SHORT RIB LASAGNA$25.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
PACCHERI BOLOGNESE$24.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
INSALATA MISTA$12.00
red wine vinaigrette, pistachios, parmigiano-reggiano, pangrattato
More about MIDA
Black Lamb image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Black Lamb

571 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2375 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Mixed green salad with shaved fennel, shaved radish, shaved rainbow carrots, and fresh mint.
Tossed with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Topped with Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese.
Pasteurized goat cheese is topped with herbed breadcrumbs and baked until warm.
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Dairy: goat cheese
Gluten: breadcrumbs
Burger
your choice of beef, lamb or veggie
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Brussels Sprouts are halved and roasted in olive oil, salt & pepper and tossed with butter.
Garnished with pitted dates, house-made guanciale, and plated over Harissa Yogurt.
Allergies -
Allium: yogurt
Dairy: butter, yogurt
Nightshade: yogurt, guanciale
Pork: guanciale
Seed: yogurt
Stone Fruit: dates
More about Black Lamb
Shore Leave image

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
american cheese, bread & butter pickle, fancy sauce
Okonomiyaki Tater Tots$10.00
kewpie mayo, katsu sauce, jalapeno-cheese, sesame, nori, bonito
Wings$14.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, lemon pepper, BBQ or sweet chili. Please choose ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
More about Shore Leave
Yellow Door Taqueria image

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margaritas$12.00
One Personal margarita. Ready to Drink!
Queso Carne$7.00
marinated steak, oaxaca cheese, blistered bell peppers, bacon & onion jam, habanero salsa roja, cilantro.Gluten free
Dairy free modified
Chicken Tinga$6.00
tinga - braised chicken, lettuce, radish, avocado frito, crema, cilantro. gluten free.
dairy free modified.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
Toro Boston image

 

Toro Boston

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gambas a Ajillo$18.00
griddled garlic shrimp, chilies, parsley, lemon
Patatas Bravas$10.00
fried potatoes, alioli, spicy tomato sauce
Pulpo a la Plancha$19.00
grilled octopus, confit potato, pimentos alioli
More about Toro Boston
Elephant Walk - South End image

FRENCH FRIES

Elephant Walk - South End

1415 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1473 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
POULET A LA CITRONNELLE$23.00
TASTING ROULEAUX$5.00
AVOCAT KANTHOR$15.00
More about Elephant Walk - South End
DeLux Cafe image

 

DeLux Cafe

100 Chandler St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Hanger Steak$23.00
adobo marinated hanger steak with broccoli rabe and mashed potatoes
Pomegranate Salad$10.00
arugula with pomegranate seeds, aged goat cheese, toasted pine nuts and pomegranate vinaigrette
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
with fruit salsa and sour cream
More about DeLux Cafe
ILONA image

 

ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Manakish$6.00
Soft flatbread topped with zaat’ar, evoo wheat bran coating
Fattoush Salad$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, herbs, sumac vinaigrette
Chicken Kebab$14.00
Turmeric yogurt marinade, casik
More about ILONA
Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potstickers (V)$10.50
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)$10.50
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Miss Waldorf *(G)$22.00
Spicy salmon and mango, topped with seared salmon, drizzled with torch sauce, ponzu, unagi sauce and topped with micro greens
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tinga Taco$7.00
shredded chipotle chicken, marinated cucumber, avocado cream, cotija
Pork Carnitas Taco$7.00
salsa verde, apple salsa, mexican crema,
cotija, flour tortilla
Brussel Sprout & Sweet Potato Taco$7.50
caramelized onions, pickled apple, guacamole, mexican crema, spiced pepitas
More about Burro Bar
B & G Oysters image

 

B & G Oysters

550 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Unshucked East Coast Oysters$24.00
**Unshucked - available for takeout only***
12 Oysters, Lemon, Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce
B&G Clam Chowder$18.00
Clams, Potato, Bacon
Fried Ipswich Clams$28.00
French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickles
More about B & G Oysters
Bar Lyon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Lyon

1750 Washigton Street, Boston

Avg 5 (2142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gougères$8.95
Bacon and Comtè Cheese Puffs
Market Greens$14.95
Pickled Beech Mushrooms, Shaved Radishes, Dijon, and Herb Vinaigrette
"Le Burger"$22.95
Dry Aged Beef, Tarragon Aioli, Mushroom Duxelles, Pork Belly, and American Cheese.
Farm Egg Available Upon Request.
Choice of Frites or Small Salad.
More about Bar Lyon
CÓSMICA image

TACOS

CÓSMICA

40 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KIDS BEEF QUESADILLA$8.00
BEEF BRISKET, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE
More about CÓSMICA

