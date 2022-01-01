South End bars & lounges you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Chicken Under A Brick*
|$32.00
Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta (contains mascarpone and parmesan) topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili
|Side Rabe*
|$9.00
Broccoli rabe is blanched and sauteed in olive oil with chili flake and garlic
|Eggplant Spread*
|$6.00
The same eggplant we use for our popular crostini. Made with roasted and peeled eggplant mixed with garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, parsley and olive oil. This is served with crumbled goat cheese, a honey and chili vinaigrette and some fried herbs. Easy topping for crostini. Bread not included.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Picco
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|Arugula
|$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
|LG Pepperoni
|$24.50
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
|Caesar
|$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
NOODLES
MIDA
782 Tremont St., Boston
|SMOKED SHORT RIB LASAGNA
|$25.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
|PACCHERI BOLOGNESE
|$24.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
|INSALATA MISTA
|$12.00
red wine vinaigrette, pistachios, parmigiano-reggiano, pangrattato
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Black Lamb
571 Tremont St, Boston
|Baked Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Mixed green salad with shaved fennel, shaved radish, shaved rainbow carrots, and fresh mint.
Tossed with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Topped with Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese.
Pasteurized goat cheese is topped with herbed breadcrumbs and baked until warm.
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Dairy: goat cheese
Gluten: breadcrumbs
|Burger
your choice of beef, lamb or veggie
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Brussels Sprouts are halved and roasted in olive oil, salt & pepper and tossed with butter.
Garnished with pitted dates, house-made guanciale, and plated over Harissa Yogurt.
Allergies -
Allium: yogurt
Dairy: butter, yogurt
Nightshade: yogurt, guanciale
Pork: guanciale
Seed: yogurt
Stone Fruit: dates
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
american cheese, bread & butter pickle, fancy sauce
|Okonomiyaki Tater Tots
|$10.00
kewpie mayo, katsu sauce, jalapeno-cheese, sesame, nori, bonito
|Wings
|$14.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, lemon pepper, BBQ or sweet chili. Please choose ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
TACOS
Yellow Door Taqueria
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Margaritas
|$12.00
One Personal margarita. Ready to Drink!
|Queso Carne
|$7.00
marinated steak, oaxaca cheese, blistered bell peppers, bacon & onion jam, habanero salsa roja, cilantro.Gluten free
Dairy free modified
|Chicken Tinga
|$6.00
tinga - braised chicken, lettuce, radish, avocado frito, crema, cilantro. gluten free.
dairy free modified.
Toro Boston
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|Gambas a Ajillo
|$18.00
griddled garlic shrimp, chilies, parsley, lemon
|Patatas Bravas
|$10.00
fried potatoes, alioli, spicy tomato sauce
|Pulpo a la Plancha
|$19.00
grilled octopus, confit potato, pimentos alioli
FRENCH FRIES
Elephant Walk - South End
1415 Washington St, Boston
|POULET A LA CITRONNELLE
|$23.00
|TASTING ROULEAUX
|$5.00
|AVOCAT KANTHOR
|$15.00
DeLux Cafe
100 Chandler St., Boston
|Grilled Hanger Steak
|$23.00
adobo marinated hanger steak with broccoli rabe and mashed potatoes
|Pomegranate Salad
|$10.00
arugula with pomegranate seeds, aged goat cheese, toasted pine nuts and pomegranate vinaigrette
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
with fruit salsa and sour cream
ILONA
783 Tremont St, Boston
|Manakish
|$6.00
Soft flatbread topped with zaat’ar, evoo wheat bran coating
|Fattoush Salad
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, herbs, sumac vinaigrette
|Chicken Kebab
|$14.00
Turmeric yogurt marinade, casik
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Potstickers (V)
|$10.50
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
|Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)
|$10.50
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
|Miss Waldorf *(G)
|$22.00
Spicy salmon and mango, topped with seared salmon, drizzled with torch sauce, ponzu, unagi sauce and topped with micro greens
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$7.00
shredded chipotle chicken, marinated cucumber, avocado cream, cotija
|Pork Carnitas Taco
|$7.00
salsa verde, apple salsa, mexican crema,
cotija, flour tortilla
|Brussel Sprout & Sweet Potato Taco
|$7.50
caramelized onions, pickled apple, guacamole, mexican crema, spiced pepitas
B & G Oysters
550 Tremont Street, Boston
|Unshucked East Coast Oysters
|$24.00
**Unshucked - available for takeout only***
12 Oysters, Lemon, Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce
|B&G Clam Chowder
|$18.00
Clams, Potato, Bacon
|Fried Ipswich Clams
|$28.00
French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickles
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Lyon
1750 Washigton Street, Boston
|Gougères
|$8.95
Bacon and Comtè Cheese Puffs
|Market Greens
|$14.95
Pickled Beech Mushrooms, Shaved Radishes, Dijon, and Herb Vinaigrette
|"Le Burger"
|$22.95
Dry Aged Beef, Tarragon Aioli, Mushroom Duxelles, Pork Belly, and American Cheese.
Farm Egg Available Upon Request.
Choice of Frites or Small Salad.