South End Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in South End
More about Bar Mezzana
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Under A Brick*
|$32.00
Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta (contains mascarpone and parmesan) topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili
|Side Rabe*
|$9.00
Broccoli rabe is blanched and sauteed in olive oil with chili flake and garlic
|Eggplant Spread*
|$6.00
The same eggplant we use for our popular crostini. Made with roasted and peeled eggplant mixed with garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, parsley and olive oil. This is served with crumbled goat cheese, a honey and chili vinaigrette and some fried herbs. Easy topping for crostini. Bread not included.
More about Picco
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Picco
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Arugula
|$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
|LG Pepperoni
|$24.50
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
|Caesar
|$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
More about MIDA
NOODLES
MIDA
782 Tremont St., Boston
|Popular items
|SMOKED SHORT RIB LASAGNA
|$25.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
|PACCHERI BOLOGNESE
|$24.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
|INSALATA MISTA
|$12.00
red wine vinaigrette, pistachios, parmigiano-reggiano, pangrattato
More about The Butcher Shop
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Butcher Shop
552 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Spicy Tomato Soup
|$8.00
1 pint serving
|Green Circle Chicken Pot Pie
|$20.00
Please note that if you'd like your pot-pie warmed, it will take about 45 minutes to be ready.
|Cannoli
|$2.50
Filled to order. Your choice of garnish: chocolate pearls or chopped hazelnuts.