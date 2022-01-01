South End Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in South End
More about Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
SEAFOOD
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
477 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Tajadas
|$5.75
Sweet plantains.
|Arepa Jardinera (veg.)
|$7.00
Queso fresco, sweet plantains, guasacaca.
|Empanada Verde
|$10.25
Made with 100% plantain dough and filled with forest mushrooms, piquillo peppers and Manchego cheese; with a fresh greens salad tossed with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette.
More about Vejigantes Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Vejigantes Restaurant
57 W Dedham St, Boston
|Popular items
|Alcapurrias de Res
|$8.00
Ground beef filled fritters made from a mixture of taro root and green bananas.
|Pastellillos de Pollo
|$5.00
Chicken Empanadas.
|Habichuelas
|$2.50
Beans
More about Burro Bar
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$7.00
shredded chipotle chicken, marinated cucumber, avocado cream, cotija
|Pork Carnitas Taco
|$7.00
salsa verde, apple salsa, mexican crema,
cotija, flour tortilla
|Brussel Sprout & Sweet Potato Taco
|$7.50
caramelized onions, pickled apple, guacamole, mexican crema, spiced pepitas