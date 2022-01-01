South End Latin American restaurants you'll love

South End restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in South End

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen

477 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tajadas$5.75
Sweet plantains.
Arepa Jardinera (veg.)$7.00
Queso fresco, sweet plantains, guasacaca.
Empanada Verde$10.25
Made with 100% plantain dough and filled with forest mushrooms, piquillo peppers and Manchego cheese; with a fresh greens salad tossed with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette.
More about Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
Vejigantes Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Vejigantes Restaurant

57 W Dedham St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (2108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Alcapurrias de Res$8.00
Ground beef filled fritters made from a mixture of taro root and green bananas.
Pastellillos de Pollo$5.00
Chicken Empanadas.
Habichuelas$2.50
Beans
More about Vejigantes Restaurant
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tinga Taco$7.00
shredded chipotle chicken, marinated cucumber, avocado cream, cotija
Pork Carnitas Taco$7.00
salsa verde, apple salsa, mexican crema,
cotija, flour tortilla
Brussel Sprout & Sweet Potato Taco$7.50
caramelized onions, pickled apple, guacamole, mexican crema, spiced pepitas
More about Burro Bar

