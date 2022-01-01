South End Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
South End restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in South End

anoush'ella - South End image

 

anoush'ella - South End

35 W Newton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
chicken za'atar$10.00
hummus, slow-roasted za’atar marinated chicken topped with, tomatoes, baked fries, pickled turnip, anoush’ella garlic sauce
labne + mango + chocolate$5.75
mango, pistachios, chocolate pearls, fresh mint, honey
lentil rice$9.95
armenian salad, labne, walnut harissa
More about anoush'ella - South End
Toro Boston image

 

Toro Boston

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gambas a Ajillo$18.00
griddled garlic shrimp, chilies, parsley, lemon
Patatas Bravas$10.00
fried potatoes, alioli, spicy tomato sauce
Pulpo a la Plancha$19.00
grilled octopus, confit potato, pimentos alioli
More about Toro Boston
ILONA image

 

ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Manakish$6.00
Soft flatbread topped with zaat’ar, evoo wheat bran coating
Fattoush Salad$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, herbs, sumac vinaigrette
Chicken Kebab$14.00
Turmeric yogurt marinade, casik
More about ILONA
Atlántico image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Atlántico

600 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PAPITAS$3.00
house made potato chips with sea salt
CROQUETAS$13.00
salt cod croquettes & squid ink aioli
PATATAS BRAVAS$10.00
crispy potatoes, aioli, salsa brava
More about Atlántico
NU burger image

 

NU burger

35 W. Newton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Umami Truffle$12.50
pecorino, truffles, fried egg, tomato, balsamic shallot, arugula & aioli
Artisan Bacon$12.50
applewood bacon, blue cheese, roasted tomato, grilled onion & lettuce
chicken za'atar$10.00
hummus, slow-roasted za’atar marinated
chicken topped withtomatoes, baked fries,
pickled turnip, anoush’ella garlic sauce
More about NU burger
Estragon Tapas Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Estragon Tapas Bar

700 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1666 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadillas de Pollo$9.00
(2) Chicken & Sofrito Turnovers
-contains gluten
Shishitos$11.00
Blistered Shishito Peppers
-vegan
Gambas al Ajillo$15.50
Sautéed Garlic Shrimp
More about Estragon Tapas Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Peets Coffee & Tea by Chequers in Boston University School of Medicine Lobby.

72 East Concord Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Espresso$1.99
Water$1.50
Chai Latte$4.00
More about Peets Coffee & Tea by Chequers in Boston University School of Medicine Lobby.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South End

Cookies

Salmon

Cappuccino

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tacos

Chai Lattes

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Map

More near South End to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston