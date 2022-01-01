South End Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in South End
More about anoush'ella - South End
anoush'ella - South End
35 W Newton Street, Boston
|Popular items
|chicken za'atar
|$10.00
hummus, slow-roasted za’atar marinated chicken topped with, tomatoes, baked fries, pickled turnip, anoush’ella garlic sauce
|labne + mango + chocolate
|$5.75
mango, pistachios, chocolate pearls, fresh mint, honey
|lentil rice
|$9.95
armenian salad, labne, walnut harissa
More about Toro Boston
Toro Boston
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Gambas a Ajillo
|$18.00
griddled garlic shrimp, chilies, parsley, lemon
|Patatas Bravas
|$10.00
fried potatoes, alioli, spicy tomato sauce
|Pulpo a la Plancha
|$19.00
grilled octopus, confit potato, pimentos alioli
More about ILONA
ILONA
783 Tremont St, Boston
|Popular items
|Manakish
|$6.00
Soft flatbread topped with zaat’ar, evoo wheat bran coating
|Fattoush Salad
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, herbs, sumac vinaigrette
|Chicken Kebab
|$14.00
Turmeric yogurt marinade, casik
More about Atlántico
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Atlántico
600 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|PAPITAS
|$3.00
house made potato chips with sea salt
|CROQUETAS
|$13.00
salt cod croquettes & squid ink aioli
|PATATAS BRAVAS
|$10.00
crispy potatoes, aioli, salsa brava
More about NU burger
NU burger
35 W. Newton Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Umami Truffle
|$12.50
pecorino, truffles, fried egg, tomato, balsamic shallot, arugula & aioli
|Artisan Bacon
|$12.50
applewood bacon, blue cheese, roasted tomato, grilled onion & lettuce
|chicken za'atar
|$10.00
hummus, slow-roasted za’atar marinated
chicken topped withtomatoes, baked fries,
pickled turnip, anoush’ella garlic sauce
More about Estragon Tapas Bar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Estragon Tapas Bar
700 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Empanadillas de Pollo
|$9.00
(2) Chicken & Sofrito Turnovers
-contains gluten
|Shishitos
|$11.00
Blistered Shishito Peppers
-vegan
|Gambas al Ajillo
|$15.50
Sautéed Garlic Shrimp