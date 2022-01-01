South End seafood restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Black Lamb
571 Tremont St, Boston
Popular items
Baked Goat Cheese Salad
$14.00
Mixed green salad with shaved fennel, shaved radish, shaved rainbow carrots, and fresh mint.
Tossed with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Topped with Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese.
Pasteurized goat cheese is topped with herbed breadcrumbs and baked until warm.
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Dairy: goat cheese
Gluten: breadcrumbs
Burger
your choice of beef, lamb or veggie
Brussels Sprouts
$14.00
Brussels Sprouts are halved and roasted in olive oil, salt & pepper and tossed with butter.
Garnished with pitted dates, house-made guanciale, and plated over Harissa Yogurt.
Allergies -
Allium: yogurt
Dairy: butter, yogurt
Nightshade: yogurt, guanciale
Pork: guanciale
Seed: yogurt
Stone Fruit: dates
B & G Oysters
550 Tremont Street, Boston
Popular items
Unshucked East Coast Oysters
$24.00
**Unshucked - available for takeout only***
12 Oysters, Lemon, Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce
B&G Clam Chowder
$18.00
Clams, Potato, Bacon
Fried Ipswich Clams
$28.00
French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickles