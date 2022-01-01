South End seafood restaurants you'll love

Mixed green salad with shaved fennel, shaved radish, shaved rainbow carrots, and fresh mint.

Tossed with roasted shallot vinaigrette.

Topped with Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese.

Pasteurized goat cheese is topped with herbed breadcrumbs and baked until warm.

Allergies -

Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice

Dairy: goat cheese

Gluten: breadcrumbs

