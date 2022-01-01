South End seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in South End

Black Lamb image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Black Lamb

571 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2375 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Mixed green salad with shaved fennel, shaved radish, shaved rainbow carrots, and fresh mint.
Tossed with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Topped with Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese.
Pasteurized goat cheese is topped with herbed breadcrumbs and baked until warm.
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Dairy: goat cheese
Gluten: breadcrumbs
Burger
your choice of beef, lamb or veggie
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Brussels Sprouts are halved and roasted in olive oil, salt & pepper and tossed with butter.
Garnished with pitted dates, house-made guanciale, and plated over Harissa Yogurt.
Allergies -
Allium: yogurt
Dairy: butter, yogurt
Nightshade: yogurt, guanciale
Pork: guanciale
Seed: yogurt
Stone Fruit: dates
More about Black Lamb
B & G Oysters image

 

B & G Oysters

550 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Unshucked East Coast Oysters$24.00
**Unshucked - available for takeout only***
12 Oysters, Lemon, Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce
B&G Clam Chowder$18.00
Clams, Potato, Bacon
Fried Ipswich Clams$28.00
French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickles
More about B & G Oysters
Atlántico image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Atlántico

600 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PAPITAS$3.00
house made potato chips with sea salt
CROQUETAS$13.00
salt cod croquettes & squid ink aioli
PATATAS BRAVAS$10.00
crispy potatoes, aioli, salsa brava
More about Atlántico

