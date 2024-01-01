Avocado sandwiches in South End

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on on gluten-free bread. (540 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, baby lettuce, cucumbers, with a green herb dressing on housemade challah. (740 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy)
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.25
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant). (340 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)
Flour Bakery - South End

1595 washington street, boston

turkey + avocado sandwich$13.00
pickled carrots, green goddess, sprouts, fresno chili, sourdough multigrain (df, w/o nuts)
