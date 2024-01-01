Avocado sandwiches in South End
South End restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on on gluten-free bread. (540 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, baby lettuce, cucumbers, with a green herb dressing on housemade challah. (740 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy)
|GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.25
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant). (340 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)