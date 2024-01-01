Braised short ribs in South End
South End restaurants that serve braised short ribs
More about Picco
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Picco
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|LG Braised Short Rib & Gorgonzola Pizza
|$25.25
tomato, sautéed onions & gremolata
|SM Braised Short Rib & Gorgonzola Pizza
|$15.75
tomato, sautéed onions & gremolata
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Braised Short Rib & Eggplant Couscous Bowl
|$20.00
Braised short rib with a harissa-maple glaze, served on a bed of lentils and toasted couscous sautéed with roasted eggplant, sundried tomatoes, marinated charred kale, and sumac-roasted onions. Topped with parsley relish and pickled pomegranate seeds. (830 cal, Contains: Wheat)