Braised short ribs in South End

South End restaurants
South End restaurants that serve braised short ribs

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Picco

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LG Braised Short Rib & Gorgonzola Pizza$25.25
tomato, sautéed onions & gremolata
SM Braised Short Rib & Gorgonzola Pizza$15.75
tomato, sautéed onions & gremolata
More about Picco
Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Rib & Eggplant Couscous Bowl$20.00
Braised short rib with a harissa-maple glaze, served on a bed of lentils and toasted couscous sautéed with roasted eggplant, sundried tomatoes, marinated charred kale, and sumac-roasted onions. Topped with parsley relish and pickled pomegranate seeds. (830 cal, Contains: Wheat)
More about Tatte Bakery | South End

