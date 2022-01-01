Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in South End

Go
South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve bread pudding

Blunch image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Whim- bread pudding$3.00
More about Blunch
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
sticky bun bread pudding$5.00
with pecans
More about Flour Bakery - South End

Browse other tasty dishes in South End

Lobsters

Chicken Wraps

Chips And Salsa

Pies

Chicken Soup

Chocolate Mousse

Croissants

Noodle Salad

Map

More near South End to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston