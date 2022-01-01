Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
South End
/
Boston
/
South End
/
Bread Pudding
South End restaurants that serve bread pudding
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
Avg 4.6
(964 reviews)
Sweet Whim- bread pudding
$3.00
More about Blunch
Flour Bakery - South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
No reviews yet
sticky bun bread pudding
$5.00
with pecans
More about Flour Bakery - South End
