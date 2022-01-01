Ceviche in South End

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Ceviche$16.00
watermelon, cucumber, red onion, celery, mint, basil, scallions, serrano peppers, mango + habanero dressing, red pepper flakes; served with house-made chips. pescatarian + gluten free.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
Vejigantes Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Vejigantes Restaurant

57 W Dedham St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (2108 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche de Camarones$11.00
Shrimp Ceviche
Ceviche de Mero$11.00
Grouper ceviche.
More about Vejigantes Restaurant
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ceviche$17.00
sesame soy sauce, watermelon + mango + avocado, sweet chili, crispy plantain chips
More about Burro Bar
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche$12.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA

