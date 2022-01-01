Ceviche in South End
South End restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
TACOS
Yellow Door Taqueria
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Tuna Ceviche
|$16.00
watermelon, cucumber, red onion, celery, mint, basil, scallions, serrano peppers, mango + habanero dressing, red pepper flakes; served with house-made chips. pescatarian + gluten free.
More about Vejigantes Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Vejigantes Restaurant
57 W Dedham St, Boston
|Ceviche de Camarones
|$11.00
Shrimp Ceviche
|Ceviche de Mero
|$11.00
Grouper ceviche.
More about Burro Bar
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$17.00
sesame soy sauce, watermelon + mango + avocado, sweet chili, crispy plantain chips