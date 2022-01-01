Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in South End

Go
South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
More about Mela
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken tikka masala naan$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery South End

Browse other tasty dishes in South End

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Croissants

Mussels

Gnocchi

Pies

Goat Cheese Salad

Cappuccino

Crab Cakes

Map

More near South End to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston