Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tikka masala in
South End
/
Boston
/
South End
/
Chicken Tikka Masala
South End restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala
Mela
578 Tremont Street, Boston
No reviews yet
Chicken Tikka Masala
$18.00
More about Mela
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
No reviews yet
chicken tikka masala naan
$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery South End
Browse other tasty dishes in South End
Chicken Wraps
Chocolate Croissants
Mussels
Gnocchi
Pies
Goat Cheese Salad
Cappuccino
Crab Cakes
More near South End to explore
Back Bay
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
North End
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Fenway
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Waterfront
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
West End
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston