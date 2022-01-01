Chocolate cake in South End
South End restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Flourless Chocolate Cake (gf, vg)
|$10.00
flourless chocolate cake, whipped cream
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
More about Fomu
Fomu
655 Tremont Street, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"
|$59.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
*contains soy, coconut
**No customizations available at this time
|Death by Chocolate Cake- 8"
|$59.95
chocolate pudding ice cream, chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, dark chocolate chips
*contains coconut, soy
**No customizations available at this time
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"
|$46.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
*contains soy, coconut
**No customizations available at this time
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy