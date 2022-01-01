Chocolate chip cookies in South End
South End restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.66
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
Fomu
655 Tremont Street, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"
|$59.95
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
|$7.95