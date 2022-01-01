Chocolate mousse in South End
South End restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Vegan Chocolate Mousse (gf, v)
|$10.00
chocolate mousse, chili crisp sesame-peanut brittle
B & G Oysters
550 Tremont Street, Boston
|Chocolate Mousse
|$10.00
topped with olive oil, sea salt, and housemade heath bar
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy