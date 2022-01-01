Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in South End

Go
South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chocolate Mousse (gf, v)$10.00
chocolate mousse, chili crisp sesame-peanut brittle
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Chocolate Mousse image

 

B & G Oysters

550 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
topped with olive oil, sea salt, and housemade heath bar
More about B & G Oysters
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
individual triple chocolate mousse cake$6.00
More about Flour Bakery South End

Browse other tasty dishes in South End

Arugula Salad

Burritos

Croissants

Chai Lattes

Pastries

Caesar Salad

Gnocchi

Carrot Cake

Map

More near South End to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston