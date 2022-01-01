Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Churrasco in South End

Go
South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve churrasco

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen

477 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Adobo Smoked Churrasco$22.85
12oz quick-smoked strip-steak churrasco, char-grilled with a panela-red- wine-glaze, arugula blue cheese salad in a balsamic, dry mushroom/cranberry vinaigrette
More about Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
Vejigantes Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Vejigantes Restaurant

57 W Dedham St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (2108 reviews)
Takeout
Churrasco con Salsa Chimichurri$26.00
Grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce.
Mofongo Relleno de Churrasco$27.00
Traditional mashed plantains Stuffed with Skirt Steak
Churrasco Volcán$29.00
Our delicious and tender Churrasco wrapped in Mofongo with Creole Sauce
More about Vejigantes Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in South End

Peanut Butter Cookies

Cookie Dough

Kebabs

French Fries

Croissants

Tiramisu

Tuna Salad

Burritos

Map

More near South End to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston