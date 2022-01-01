Churrasco in South End
South End restaurants that serve churrasco
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
477 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Adobo Smoked Churrasco
|$22.85
12oz quick-smoked strip-steak churrasco, char-grilled with a panela-red- wine-glaze, arugula blue cheese salad in a balsamic, dry mushroom/cranberry vinaigrette
Vejigantes Restaurant
57 W Dedham St, Boston
|Churrasco con Salsa Chimichurri
|$26.00
Grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce.
|Mofongo Relleno de Churrasco
|$27.00
Traditional mashed plantains Stuffed with Skirt Steak
|Churrasco Volcán
|$29.00
Our delicious and tender Churrasco wrapped in Mofongo with Creole Sauce