Cinnamon rolls in South End

South End restaurants
South End restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street

492 Tremont Street, Boston

CINNAMON ROLL$4.00
brioche, cinnamon + brown sugar, cream cheese glaze
Flour Bakery - South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

cinnamon roll with blueberry cream cheese frosting$5.25
light and fluffy cinnamon rolls with sweet blueberry cream cheese frosting (veg, w/o nuts)
brown butter cinnamon roll$5.25
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
