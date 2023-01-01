Cinnamon rolls in South End
South End restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|CINNAMON ROLL
|$4.00
brioche, cinnamon + brown sugar, cream cheese glaze
More about Flour Bakery - South End
Flour Bakery - South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|cinnamon roll with blueberry cream cheese frosting
|$5.25
light and fluffy cinnamon rolls with sweet blueberry cream cheese frosting (veg, w/o nuts)
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$5.25
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze