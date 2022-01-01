Cookies in South End
South End restaurants that serve cookies
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.66
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
Ghost King Thai
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE
|$7.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, funfetti sprinkles, and whipped cream topped with crushed kit kats
Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events
492 Tremont St., Boston
|blackbirddoughnuts.com for doughnuts, doughnut pies, babkas, cookies, minis + more!
Fomu
655 Tremont Street, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"
|$59.95
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
|$7.95
|Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"
|$46.95