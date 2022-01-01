Cookies in South End

South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve cookies

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.66
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
More about Blunch
FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE image

 

Ghost King Thai

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE$7.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, funfetti sprinkles, and whipped cream topped with crushed kit kats
More about Ghost King Thai
Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events image

 

Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events

492 Tremont St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
blackbirddoughnuts.com for doughnuts, doughnut pies, babkas, cookies, minis + more!
More about Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events
Fomu image

 

Fomu

655 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"$59.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich$7.95
Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"$46.95
More about Fomu
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Butcher Shop

552 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about The Butcher Shop

