Croissants in South End

South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve croissants

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.75
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.50
Croissant$3.50
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$2.75
Buttered french style
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Almond Croissant$4.75
Plain Croissant$4.25
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Croissant$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
croissant$4.25
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
ham and cheese croissant$5.50
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
