Croissants in South End
South End restaurants that serve croissants
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.75
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.50
|Croissant
|$3.50
More about Blunch
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Croissant
|$2.75
Buttered french style
More about South End Buttery
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Almond Croissant
|$4.75
|Plain Croissant
|$4.25
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.75
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)