Eel in South End

South End restaurants
South End restaurants that serve eel

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Eel 'Unagi'$7.00
Eel Sauce
Allergens: soy
Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Bomb Maki$21.00
Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds
Eel Sauce$0.00
Unagi (Eel) Teriyaki Deluxe Bento Box$32.00
- Please be advised that Unagi may contain small bones -
