Eel in South End
South End restaurants that serve eel
More about Shore Leave
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Smoked Eel 'Unagi'
|$7.00
Eel Sauce
Allergens: soy
More about Fuji at Ink Block
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Eel Bomb Maki
|$21.00
Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds
|Eel Sauce
|$0.00
|Unagi (Eel) Teriyaki Deluxe Bento Box
|$32.00
- Please be advised that Unagi may contain small bones -