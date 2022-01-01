Fish tacos in South End

Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco$7.50
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
More about Burro Bar
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Fish$5.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA

