Fish tacos in South End

South End restaurants that serve fish tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
Avg 4.5
(2000 reviews)
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
$7.50
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
More about Burro Bar
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
Avg 4.3
(200 reviews)
Taco Fish
$5.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
