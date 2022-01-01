Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in South End

Go
South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve flan

Vejigantes Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Vejigantes Restaurant

57 W Dedham St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (2108 reviews)
Takeout
Flan de Frieda$5.00
Vanilla Flan
Flan de Queso$6.00
Cream cheese Custard.
More about Vejigantes Restaurant
Estragon Tapas Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Estragon Tapas Bar

700 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1666 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$7.50
Baked Spanish Custard
-contains dairy
More about Estragon Tapas Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in South End

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Italian Sandwiches

Prawns

Tomato Soup

Nachos

Fish Tacos

Croissants

Chopped Salad

Map

More near South End to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (577 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston