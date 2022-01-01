Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
South End
/
Boston
/
South End
/
Flan
South End restaurants that serve flan
FRENCH FRIES
Vejigantes Restaurant
57 W Dedham St, Boston
Avg 4.1
(2108 reviews)
Flan de Frieda
$5.00
Vanilla Flan
Flan de Queso
$6.00
Cream cheese Custard.
More about Vejigantes Restaurant
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Estragon Tapas Bar
700 Harrison Ave, Boston
Avg 4.5
(1666 reviews)
Flan
$7.50
Baked Spanish Custard
-contains dairy
More about Estragon Tapas Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in South End
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Italian Sandwiches
Prawns
Tomato Soup
Nachos
Fish Tacos
Croissants
Chopped Salad
More near South End to explore
Back Bay
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
North End
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Fenway
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Waterfront
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
West End
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(577 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(286 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(320 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(242 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston