Fried rice in South End

South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve fried rice

Banyan Bar + Refuge image

 

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Avo Bao (vg)$15.00
crispy avocado, bbq sauce, shaved onion, pickles
KFC Bao (vg)$12.00
tempura cauliflower, sweet + spicy sauce, green onion
Fried Chicken Bao$15.00
crispy fried chicken thighs, korean style sweet + spicy glaze, pickles
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Fuji at Ink Block image

 

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Fried Rice (G)(V)$19.00
Onion, asparagus, peas, red and green pepper, and zucchini
Seafood Fried Rice (G)$22.00
Shrimp, scallop, scallions, peas, zucchini, egg whites, asparagus, and onions
Ink Block Fried Rice (G)$22.00
Shrimp, char siu pork, chicken, egg, zucchini, onion, peas, and scallion
More about Fuji at Ink Block

