Greek salad in South End
South End restaurants that serve greek salad
More about South End Buttery
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
romaine, feta, cucumber, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
romaine, feta, cucumber, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette
More about Union Park Pizza
Union Park Pizza
1405 Washington ST, Boston
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Little leaf lettuce (Devens, MA), with sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives and served with creamy greek dressing.
More about Flour Bakery - South End
Flour Bakery - South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|chopped greek salad
|$13.00
greek yogurt marinated chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olives, banana pepper, green goddess dressing, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.