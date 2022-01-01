Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in South End

South End restaurants
South End restaurants that serve greek salad

South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$14.00
romaine, feta, cucumber, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette
Greek Salad$12.00
romaine, feta, cucumber, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette
More about South End Buttery
Greek Salad image

 

Union Park Pizza

1405 Washington ST, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.00
Little leaf lettuce (Devens, MA), with sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives and served with creamy greek dressing.
More about Union Park Pizza
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$13.00
greek yogurt marinated chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olives, banana pepper, green goddess dressing, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery - South End

