Kale salad in South End
South End restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Bar Mezzana
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Kale & Delicata Squash Salad
|$19.00
Mixed color kale is tossed with roasted delicata squash, sliced Bartlett pears, pickled red onion, and a white balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with Bayley Hazen Blue cheese (unpasteurized raw cow's milk) and finished with a seeded maple crumble.
Contains:
-Allium
-Dairy
-Seeds
More about South End Buttery
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Shaved Kale & Brussels Salad
|$15.00
shaved kale, fennel, & Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, almonds, pecorino, multigrain croutons, sherry garlic vinaigrette