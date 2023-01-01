Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in South End

South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve kale salad

Bar Mezzana image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale & Delicata Squash Salad$19.00
Mixed color kale is tossed with roasted delicata squash, sliced Bartlett pears, pickled red onion, and a white balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with Bayley Hazen Blue cheese (unpasteurized raw cow's milk) and finished with a seeded maple crumble.
Contains:
-Allium
-Dairy
-Seeds
More about Bar Mezzana
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shaved Kale & Brussels Salad$15.00
shaved kale, fennel, & Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, almonds, pecorino, multigrain croutons, sherry garlic vinaigrette
More about South End Buttery
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar South End

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$13.00
apples, pears, carrots, toasted corn nut crumble, cotija, cheesy whole grain mustard dressing
More about Burro Bar South End

