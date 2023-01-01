Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in South End

South End restaurants
South End restaurants that serve lobster rolls

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Black Lamb South End

571 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$43.00
6 ounces of lobster meat dressed with Hellman’s mayo and served on a toasted Iggy’s brioche hot dog roll.
Garnished with brown butter, dried dill, celery salt and chives.
Lobster roll comes with house slaw (shredded cabbage, carrots, vidalia onion, mayo, celery seed, salt, cider vinegar) with a pickle and house fries.
Allergies -
Allium
Nightshade
Gluten
Dairy
*Can be made Gluten-Free by omitting the bun. Served over lettuce upon request. Fryer is gluten-free, so french fries are Gluten-Free*
More about Black Lamb South End
Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Salad Roll$28.00
brown butter, yuzu kosho mayo, avocado, celery, chive
Allergens: dairy, shellfish, eggs, allium, sesame, soy
More about Shore Leave
DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll Bao (gf*)$23.00
chilled lobster, mayo, lemon, scallions, onion, celery
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge

