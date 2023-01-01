Lobster rolls in South End

6 ounces of lobster meat dressed with Hellman’s mayo and served on a toasted Iggy’s brioche hot dog roll.

Garnished with brown butter, dried dill, celery salt and chives.

Lobster roll comes with house slaw (shredded cabbage, carrots, vidalia onion, mayo, celery seed, salt, cider vinegar) with a pickle and house fries.

Allergies -

Allium

Nightshade

Gluten

Dairy

*Can be made Gluten-Free by omitting the bun. Served over lettuce upon request. Fryer is gluten-free, so french fries are Gluten-Free*

