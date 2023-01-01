Lobster rolls in South End
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Black Lamb South End
571 Tremont St, Boston
|Lobster Roll
|$43.00
6 ounces of lobster meat dressed with Hellman’s mayo and served on a toasted Iggy’s brioche hot dog roll.
Garnished with brown butter, dried dill, celery salt and chives.
Lobster roll comes with house slaw (shredded cabbage, carrots, vidalia onion, mayo, celery seed, salt, cider vinegar) with a pickle and house fries.
Allergies -
Allium
Nightshade
Gluten
Dairy
*Can be made Gluten-Free by omitting the bun. Served over lettuce upon request. Fryer is gluten-free, so french fries are Gluten-Free*
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$28.00
brown butter, yuzu kosho mayo, avocado, celery, chive
Allergens: dairy, shellfish, eggs, allium, sesame, soy