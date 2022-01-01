Muffins in
South End
/
Boston
/
South End
/
Muffins
South End restaurants that serve muffins
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
Avg 4.5
(5906 reviews)
Muffins
$4.00
More about South End Buttery
Browse other tasty dishes in South End
Cookies
Fish Tacos
Fattoush Salad
Chai Lattes
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Short Ribs
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
More near South End to explore
Back Bay
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Fenway
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
North End
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Waterfront
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
West End
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston