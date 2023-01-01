Nachos in South End

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria South End

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Corn Nachos$14.00
crispy corn tortillas, elote, cheddar + cotija cheese, pickled red onions, poblano peppers, fresh avocado + cilantro. gluten free + vegetarian.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria South End
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar South End

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Half Nachos$8.00
Nachos De La Casa$15.00
pork charro beans, cabbage + jalapeno slaw, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, tres quesos, guacamole, baja + chipotle mayo
Bag of El Nacho Tortilla Chips$6.00
Introducing the Burro's own brand of tortilla chips... El Nacho! Non GMO, naturally gluten free, vegan and no preservatives, we're excited for you to try what we think are simply the best chip around!
More about Burro Bar South End

