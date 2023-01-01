Nachos in South End
South End restaurants that serve nachos
More about Yellow Door Taqueria South End
TACOS
Yellow Door Taqueria South End
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Street Corn Nachos
|$14.00
crispy corn tortillas, elote, cheddar + cotija cheese, pickled red onions, poblano peppers, fresh avocado + cilantro. gluten free + vegetarian.
More about Burro Bar South End
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar South End
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Half Nachos
|$8.00
|Nachos De La Casa
|$15.00
pork charro beans, cabbage + jalapeno slaw, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, tres quesos, guacamole, baja + chipotle mayo
|Bag of El Nacho Tortilla Chips
|$6.00
Introducing the Burro's own brand of tortilla chips... El Nacho! Non GMO, naturally gluten free, vegan and no preservatives, we're excited for you to try what we think are simply the best chip around!