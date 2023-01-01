Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle salad in South End

Go
South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve noodle salad

Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Soba Noodle Salad (gf, v)$15.00
soba noodles, spicy x'ian style vinaigrette, cucumbers, bean sprouts, chili crisp, scallions, peanuts, cilantro
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Item pic

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
COLD NOODLE SALAD$12.00
soba noodles, red peppers, snap peas, red onion, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, ginger-sesame dressing (gf, v)
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
miso tofu noodle salad$13.00
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
More about Flour Bakery - South End

Browse other tasty dishes in South End

Barbacoas

Turkey Clubs

Quiche

Prosciutto

Fajitas

French Fries

Cookies

Pudding

Map

More near South End to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (81 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (747 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (486 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (489 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston