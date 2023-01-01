Noodle salad in South End
South End restaurants that serve noodle salad
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Spicy Soba Noodle Salad (gf, v)
|$15.00
soba noodles, spicy x'ian style vinaigrette, cucumbers, bean sprouts, chili crisp, scallions, peanuts, cilantro
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|COLD NOODLE SALAD
|$12.00
soba noodles, red peppers, snap peas, red onion, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, ginger-sesame dressing (gf, v)