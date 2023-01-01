Octopus in South End

A 3oz portion of Spanish octopus is grilled and placed on top of a hazelnut romesco sauce with warm fingerling potatoes marinated in olive oil and lemon zest. It is topped with a salad of pickled Hungarian peppers, celery, parsley, and red onion.

Contains:

-Allium

-Cephalopod/Shellfish

-Nightshade

-Tree Nut (can be omitted)

