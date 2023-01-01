Octopus in South End
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Fried Octopus Panzanella*
|$23.00
Octopus is brined and fried, tossed with anchovy croutons with heirloom tomato, celery, and garbanzos. Finished with fresh herbs
Contains:
- Allium
- Cephalopod/Shellfish
- Gluten
- Finfish
- Nightshade
|Grilled Octopus*
|$23.00
A 3oz portion of Spanish octopus is grilled and placed on top of a hazelnut romesco sauce with warm fingerling potatoes marinated in olive oil and lemon zest. It is topped with a salad of pickled Hungarian peppers, celery, parsley, and red onion.
Contains:
-Allium
-Cephalopod/Shellfish
-Nightshade
-Tree Nut (can be omitted)