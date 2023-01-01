Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in South End

South End restaurants
South End restaurants that serve octopus

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Octopus Panzanella*$23.00
Octopus is brined and fried, tossed with anchovy croutons with heirloom tomato, celery, and garbanzos. Finished with fresh herbs
Contains:
- Allium
- Cephalopod/Shellfish
- Gluten
- Finfish
- Nightshade
Grilled Octopus*$23.00
A 3oz portion of Spanish octopus is grilled and placed on top of a hazelnut romesco sauce with warm fingerling potatoes marinated in olive oil and lemon zest. It is topped with a salad of pickled Hungarian peppers, celery, parsley, and red onion.
Contains:
-Allium
-Cephalopod/Shellfish
-Nightshade
-Tree Nut (can be omitted)
More about Bar Mezzana
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar South End

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Charred Octopus$16.00
toasted almond + apricot mole, roasted grapes, frisée + radish salad , fingerling potato, chili oil
More about Burro Bar South End

