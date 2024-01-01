Pancakes in South End
South End restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Summer Squash Pancakes (vg)
|$12.00
chinese-style pancakes, zucchini, carrots, scallions, hoisin, peanuts
More about South End Buttery
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
314 Shawmut Avenue, Boston
|Buttery Pancakes
|$19.00
plain pancakes or with fresh mixed berries or banana & chocolate, vermont maple syrup, whipped butter, fresh whipped cream
|Side of 2 Pancakes
|$12.00