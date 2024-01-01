Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in South End

South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve pancakes

Banyan Bar + Refuge

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Summer Squash Pancakes (vg)$12.00
chinese-style pancakes, zucchini, carrots, scallions, hoisin, peanuts
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
South End Buttery

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

314 Shawmut Avenue, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttery Pancakes$19.00
plain pancakes or with fresh mixed berries or banana & chocolate, vermont maple syrup, whipped butter, fresh whipped cream
Side of 2 Pancakes$12.00
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds. (1070 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
More about Tatte Bakery | South End

