Pastries in South End

South End restaurants
South End restaurants that serve pastries

South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

314 Shawmut Avenue, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Fruit & Vanilla Pastry Cream Tart (4")$6.50
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry Basket$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
pastries baked yesterday, still great today!$7.00
pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :)
**may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated
More about Flour Bakery - South End

