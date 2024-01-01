Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in South End

Go
South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve pecan pies

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Raspberry Lemon Crumb Bar$5.50
Vegan shortbread bar with housemade raspberry jam and a lemon crumb topping.
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Maple Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery | South End

Browse other tasty dishes in South End

Chocolate Mousse

Steak Frites

Quiche

Pumpkin Pies

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chimichangas

Kimchi

Salmon Salad

Map

More near South End to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (753 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (389 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (497 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston