Pecan pies in South End
South End restaurants that serve pecan pies
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Vegan Raspberry Lemon Crumb Bar
|$5.50
Vegan shortbread bar with housemade raspberry jam and a lemon crumb topping.
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
|Maple Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)