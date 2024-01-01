Prosciutto in South End
South End restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Bar Mezzana
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Prosciutto & Gallina Caramelle
|$32.00
Our handmade caramelle pasta is stuffed with ricotta cheese, prosciutto, and gallina (Italian hen). Tossed with a parmesan crema and finished with an aged balsamic drizzle
Contains:
- Allium
- Dairy
- Gluten
- Pork
|Prosciutto di San Daniele*
|$19.00
Thinly sliced cured ham consisting of salt and pork leg. It is made in San Daniele, a small village located in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of Italy.
Contains:
- Pork
|Burrata & Prosciutto Crostini
|$19.00
Grilled Crostini (iggy's Francese bread) topped with confit tomato (dehydrated tomato with olive oil & thyme), burrata, San Danielle prosciutto, amd fresh basil
More about Picco
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Picco
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|Baked Roasted Vegetable, Prosciutto & Fontina
|$16.00
shells, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, mushrooms, white wine, onion sage cream & preserved lemon
More about South End Buttery
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
314 Shawmut Avenue, Boston
|Prosciutto Grilled Cheese---
|$17.00
prosciutto, fontina, smoked mozzarella, fig jam, arugula, sourdough
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.50
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. (990 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk)
|Prosciutto & Pear Pita
|$4.50
Pita dough baked with goat cheese, prosciutto, and pear topped with thyme. (330 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk)
|Prosciutto & Fried Egg Tartine
|$12.00
Prosciutto, housemade pesto, sunny-side
up egg, grated parmesan on a whipped goat and ricotta cheese, served on housemade sourdough. (660 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut - Pine)