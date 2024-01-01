Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in South End

South End restaurants
South End restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Gallina Caramelle$32.00
Our handmade caramelle pasta is stuffed with ricotta cheese, prosciutto, and gallina (Italian hen). Tossed with a parmesan crema and finished with an aged balsamic drizzle
Contains:
- Allium
- Dairy
- Gluten
- Pork
Prosciutto di San Daniele*$19.00
Thinly sliced cured ham consisting of salt and pork leg. It is made in San Daniele, a small village located in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of Italy.
Contains:
- Pork
Burrata & Prosciutto Crostini$19.00
Grilled Crostini (iggy's Francese bread) topped with confit tomato (dehydrated tomato with olive oil & thyme), burrata, San Danielle prosciutto, amd fresh basil
More about Bar Mezzana
Picco image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Picco

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Roasted Vegetable, Prosciutto & Fontina$16.00
shells, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, mushrooms, white wine, onion sage cream & preserved lemon
More about Picco
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

314 Shawmut Avenue, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto Grilled Cheese---$17.00
prosciutto, fontina, smoked mozzarella, fig jam, arugula, sourdough
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.50
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. (990 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk)
Prosciutto & Pear Pita$4.50
Pita dough baked with goat cheese, prosciutto, and pear topped with thyme. (330 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk)
Prosciutto & Fried Egg Tartine$12.00
Prosciutto, housemade pesto, sunny-side
up egg, grated parmesan on a whipped goat and ricotta cheese, served on housemade sourdough. (660 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut - Pine)
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Item pic

 

Upper Crust Pizzeria - South End

683 Tremont St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fig, Goat Cheese and Prosciutto Pizza$20.00
Fig spread, shredded mozzarella, caramelized onions, prosciutto, and goat cheese
More about Upper Crust Pizzeria - South End

