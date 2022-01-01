Salmon in South End

Salmon* image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon*$14.00
Lightly salmon topped with our thai basil pesto (thai basil, mint, cilantro, vinegar, thai chili, sugar, black pepper, shallot, salt and olive oil) finished with fried garlic
More about Bar Mezzana
Shore Leave image

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Roll$16.00
pickled daikon, avocado, flavors of Thailand
More about Shore Leave
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Bagel$13.00
iggy's bagel, quarter pound duck trap farm smoked atlantic salmon, cream cheese, tomatoes, capers, red onion
More about South End Buttery
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G) image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)$9.50
Salmon with avocado
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)$10.50
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
More about Fuji at Ink Block

