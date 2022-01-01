Waterfront American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Waterfront

Row 34 image

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cornbread$8.00
maple butter
Tuna Crudo$21.00
black garlic aïoli, avocado
Oyster Slider$5.00
brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli
Oak + Rowan image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Oak + Rowan

321 A street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sides Combination 2 - 4 Guests$175.00
One of each: Mashed Potatoes, Heirloom Apple Stuffing, Brussels Sprouts Casserole, Squash + Leek Au Gratin, Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom Gravy. PLUS your choice of Apple or Pumpkin pie, and a choice of Red or White wine. Enough to feed 2 - 4 guests.
Mushroom Gravy$18.00
Baked Stuffed Oysters (6)$28.00
Woods Hill Pier 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Woods Hill Pier 4

300 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Lamb Ribs$22.00
urfa pepper & red wine glaze, crispy bits, torn herbs (NF,DF,GF)
Adelita Margarita$15.00
reposado tequila, triple sec, lime, agave
Salad of Roasted Beets$16.00
whipped goat yogurt, preserved kumquats, pistachio crumble
Flight Club image

 

Flight Club

60 Seaport Blvd #215, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caramelized Onion Dip$10.00
Gaufrette Potato Chips, Sour Cream & Seasonal Veggies
Ginger Vegetable Dumplings$11.00
Mushroom, Napa Cabbage, Spiced Soy Sauce
Cronuts$8.00
Chocolate and Raspberry Sauces
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Provisions

255 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
gochujang aioli, applewood bacon, white cheddar, brioche, crispy potatoes
Lobster Roll$30.00
lemon-tarragon aioli, chives, brioche
Chilled Lobster Tail$16.00
lemon espelette aioli
