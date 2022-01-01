Waterfront bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Waterfront
More about Row 34
SEAFOOD
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$8.00
maple butter
|Tuna Crudo
|$21.00
black garlic aïoli, avocado
|Oyster Slider
|$5.00
brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli
More about Oak + Rowan
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Oak + Rowan
321 A street, Boston
|Popular items
|Sides Combination 2 - 4 Guests
|$175.00
One of each: Mashed Potatoes, Heirloom Apple Stuffing, Brussels Sprouts Casserole, Squash + Leek Au Gratin, Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom Gravy. PLUS your choice of Apple or Pumpkin pie, and a choice of Red or White wine. Enough to feed 2 - 4 guests.
|Mushroom Gravy
|$18.00
|Baked Stuffed Oysters (6)
|$28.00
More about Flight Club
Flight Club
60 Seaport Blvd #215, Boston
|Popular items
|Caramelized Onion Dip
|$10.00
Gaufrette Potato Chips, Sour Cream & Seasonal Veggies
|Ginger Vegetable Dumplings
|$11.00
Mushroom, Napa Cabbage, Spiced Soy Sauce
|Cronuts
|$8.00
Chocolate and Raspberry Sauces
More about The Smoke Shop - Seaport
The Smoke Shop - Seaport
343 Congress Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Pulled Chicken Sand
|$13.50
includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce
|Bar Wings
|$12.00
(Six Wings) Smoked and flash fried and tossed with Agave & Pit Spices.
|Pulled Chicken Plate
|$19.00
includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce
More about State Street Provisions
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
State Street Provisions
255 State Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$16.00
gochujang aioli, applewood bacon, white cheddar, brioche, crispy potatoes
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
lemon-tarragon aioli, chives, brioche
|Chilled Lobster Tail
|$16.00
lemon espelette aioli