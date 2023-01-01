Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond cake in Waterfront

Go
Waterfront restaurants
Toast

Waterfront restaurants that serve almond cake

Item pic

 

Trillium Brewing - Fenway

401 Park Drive, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barrel Aged Almond Cake 500ml$24.05
**Imperial Stout with Almond & Vanilla - 15.7% abv**Out of the bottle, Barrel Aged Almond Cake pours an opaque, jet black with an inviting light brown head. Swirling the glass brings forth opulent aromas of caramel-coated almonds, vanilla cream, chocolate brownies, and wispy bourbon. Upon first sip, the palate opens with satisfying waves of almond-vanilla latte’ & freshly-baked chocolate confections leading to notes of dark fruit and subdued oakiness. Soft, roasted notes balance sweeter tones with a slight, rounded bitterness. With a thick, rich mouthfeel and delicate finish, BA Almond Cake is a decadent dessert for any celebratory occasion. **LIMIT (4) BOTTLES PER PERSON**
More about Trillium Brewing - Fenway
Item pic

 

Trillium Brewing - Fort Point

50 Thomson Place, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2243 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barrel Aged Almond Cake 500ml$24.05
**Imperial Stout with Almond & Vanilla - 15.7% abv**Out of the bottle, Barrel Aged Almond Cake pours an opaque, jet black with an inviting light brown head. Swirling the glass brings forth opulent aromas of caramel-coated almonds, vanilla cream, chocolate brownies, and wispy bourbon. Upon first sip, the palate opens with satisfying waves of almond-vanilla latte’ & freshly-baked chocolate confections leading to notes of dark fruit and subdued oakiness. Soft, roasted notes balance sweeter tones with a slight, rounded bitterness. With a thick, rich mouthfeel and delicate finish, BA Almond Cake is a decadent dessert for any celebratory occasion. **LIMIT (4) BOTTLES PER PERSON**
More about Trillium Brewing - Fort Point

Browse other tasty dishes in Waterfront

Clam Chowder

Salmon

Chopped Salad

Hummus

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Lobster Rolls

Cake

Cookies

Map

More near Waterfront to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (196 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston