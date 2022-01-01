Chopped salad in Waterfront
Waterfront restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about LoLa 42 Boston
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|LoLa Chopped Salad
|$21.00
Romaine Lettuce, Olives, Feta Cheese, Chickpeas, Hard Egg, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Herb Vinaigrette
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Chopped Mediterranean Salad w/chicken
|$11.75
chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
|Chopped Mediterranean Salad
|$9.50
cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
