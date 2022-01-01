Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Waterfront

Waterfront restaurants
Waterfront restaurants that serve chopped salad

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LoLa Chopped Salad$21.00
Romaine Lettuce, Olives, Feta Cheese, Chickpeas, Hard Egg, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Herb Vinaigrette
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Mediterranean Salad w/chicken$11.75
chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
Chopped Mediterranean Salad$9.50
cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
Chopped Mediterranean Salad$9.50
cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

