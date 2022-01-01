Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cornbread in Waterfront

Go
Waterfront restaurants
Toast

Waterfront restaurants that serve cornbread

Cornbread image

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cornbread$8.00
maple butter
More about Row 34
Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop - Seaport

343 Congress Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Cornbread$3.00
Made with Honey Sea-Salt Butter
More about The Smoke Shop - Seaport

Browse other tasty dishes in Waterfront

Avocado Salad

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Salad

Cake

Nachos

Hummus

Map

More near Waterfront to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston