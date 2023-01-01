Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Waterfront

Go
Waterfront restaurants
Toast

Waterfront restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill - Seaport

57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Side Extra Hummus (GF) (Vegan)$4.99
Authentic hummus takes time. We soak protein-packed dry chickpeas for 12 hours before mixing with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and our house blend of spices to make our signature dip. Enjoy it next to a salad or rice plate, scooped up in pita bread, or slathered on your pita roll-up. Any way you eat it--your taste buds will thank you.
More about Aceituna Grill - Seaport
Better Bagels image

 

Better Bagels

83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
8oz Hummus$5.00
More about Better Bagels
Trillium Brewing Company image

 

Trillium Brewing - Fort Point

50 Thomson Place, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2243 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Hummus$12.00
Roasted Carrots, Spring Onion, Parsley, Aleppo Pepper, Sherry Vinegar & Olive Oil, Toasted Iggy’s Country Loaf
More about Trillium Brewing - Fort Point

Browse other tasty dishes in Waterfront

Edamame

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Pork Belly

Lobsters

Avocado Toast

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Waterfront to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston