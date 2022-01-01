West End breakfast spots you'll love
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$14.00
4-Hour smoked wings. Choice of Buffalo, Virgina BBQ, Honey Buffalo, Sweet Chili. Served with Blue cheese nd pickled carrots
|Maple Bourbon Steak Tips
|$24.00
Overnight marinated beef. Served with garlic Parmesan fries and toasted broccoli.
|6 Hour smoked Beef and cheese
|$16.00
American cheese, onions, peppers. Served on a soft baguette.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
City Winery
80 Beverly St, Boston
|Popular items
|CW Chardonnay 'Charles River' Sonoma 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
|$32.00
This 'Charles River' Chardonnay begins with grapes from Scopus Vineyard, Sonoma Mountain, CA. Drinkers will enjoy hints of banana bread, brioche, pineapple, pears, white cake, coconut. On the palate: lemon pulp, crisp, with hints of dough, dry, rich.