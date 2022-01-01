Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in West End

Go
West End restaurants
Toast

West End restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End

175 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FROSTED PUMPKIN CAKE$3.50
pumpkin cake, cream cheese frosting, cinnamon-powdered sugar
APPLE CIDER CAKE$3.50
spiced cake, cinnamon sugar
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Flour Bakery Beacon Hill

209 Cambridge St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
6 inch carrot cake$38.00
classic carrot cake made with raisins and walnuts and spices, frosted with sweet cream cheese icing, and decorated with candied carrot and pistachios *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
More about Flour Bakery Beacon Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in West End

Chopped Salad

Map

More near West End to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston