Cinnamon rolls in West End

West End restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End

175 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CINNAMON ROLL$4.00
brioche, cinnamon + brown sugar, cream cheese glaze
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End
SANDWICHES

Flour Bakery Beacon Hill

209 Cambridge St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
cinnamon roll with blueberry cream cheese frosting$5.25
light and fluffy cinnamon rolls with sweet blueberry cream cheese frosting (veg, w/o nuts)
cinnamon roll with fresh strawberries$5.25
fluffy brioche cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting and fresh fruit on top (veg, w/o nuts)
brown butter cinnamon roll$5.25
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
More about Flour Bakery Beacon Hill

