Cinnamon rolls in West End
West End restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End
175 Cambridge Street, Boston
|CINNAMON ROLL
|$4.00
brioche, cinnamon + brown sugar, cream cheese glaze
SANDWICHES
Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
209 Cambridge St, Boston
|cinnamon roll with blueberry cream cheese frosting
|$5.25
light and fluffy cinnamon rolls with sweet blueberry cream cheese frosting (veg, w/o nuts)
|cinnamon roll with fresh strawberries
|$5.25
fluffy brioche cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting and fresh fruit on top (veg, w/o nuts)
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$5.25
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze