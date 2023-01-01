Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in West End

Go
West End restaurants
Toast

West End restaurants that serve croissants

Causeway Restaurant & Bar image

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stuffed Croissant$16.00
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Flour Bakery Beacon Hill

209 Cambridge St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
almond croissant$4.75
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
croissant$4.35
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
ham and cheese croissant$5.75
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
More about Flour Bakery Beacon Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in West End

Chai Lattes

Cookies

Pies

Chocolate Cake

French Toast

Chopped Salad

Triple Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Mousse

Map

More near West End to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (645 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1141 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston