Croissants in West End
West End restaurants that serve croissants
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Stuffed Croissant
|$16.00
More about Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
SANDWICHES
Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
209 Cambridge St, Boston
|almond croissant
|$4.75
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
|croissant
|$4.35
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
|ham and cheese croissant
|$5.75
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds