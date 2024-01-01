Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in West End

Go
West End restaurants
Toast

West End restaurants that serve cupcakes

Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End

175 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STRAWBERRY "CUPCAKE"$3.50
vanilla cake, strawberry buttercream, chocolate sprinkles
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES

flour bakery beacon hill

209 cambridge st, boston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
chocolate cupcake$5.25
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream (veg, w/o nuts)
flour flower cupcake$5.50
chocolate cupcake with light purple buttercream, piped in the style of a hydrangea flower (veg, w/o nuts)
lemon strawberry cupcake$5.25
our lemon cupcake with strawberry buttercream, garnished with half of a fresh strawberry (veg, w/o nuts)
More about flour bakery beacon hill

Browse other tasty dishes in West End

Cookies

Sticky Buns

Cake

Vanilla Cake

Chocolate Mousse

Cappuccino

Triple Chocolate Cake

Chai Lattes

Map

More near West End to explore

South End

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston