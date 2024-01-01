Cupcakes in West End
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End
175 Cambridge Street, Boston
|STRAWBERRY "CUPCAKE"
|$3.50
vanilla cake, strawberry buttercream, chocolate sprinkles
SANDWICHES
flour bakery beacon hill
209 cambridge st, boston
|chocolate cupcake
|$5.25
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream (veg, w/o nuts)
|flour flower cupcake
|$5.50
chocolate cupcake with light purple buttercream, piped in the style of a hydrangea flower (veg, w/o nuts)
|lemon strawberry cupcake
|$5.25
our lemon cupcake with strawberry buttercream, garnished with half of a fresh strawberry (veg, w/o nuts)