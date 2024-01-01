French toast in West End
West End restaurants that serve french toast
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
|$17.00
three slices of cinnamon swirl bread, maple ricotta, powdered sugar, caramel drizzle.
SANDWICHES
flour bakery beacon hill
209 cambridge st, boston
|2 slices baked french toast
|$10.00
custard soaked housemade bread baked, sliced, crisped to order. served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar
|1 slice baked french toast
|$5.00
custard soaked housemade bread baked, sliced, crisped to order. served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar