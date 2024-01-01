Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in West End

Go
West End restaurants
Toast

West End restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$17.00
three slices of cinnamon swirl bread, maple ricotta, powdered sugar, caramel drizzle.
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES

flour bakery beacon hill

209 cambridge st, boston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 slices baked french toast$10.00
custard soaked housemade bread baked, sliced, crisped to order. served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar
1 slice baked french toast$5.00
custard soaked housemade bread baked, sliced, crisped to order. served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar
More about flour bakery beacon hill

Browse other tasty dishes in West End

Cinnamon Rolls

Turkey Clubs

Lemon Meringue Pies

Chai Lattes

Cookies

Cappuccino

Salmon

Pies

Map

More near West End to explore

South End

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1367 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (106 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston